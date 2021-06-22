German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.