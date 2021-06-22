GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,397.20 ($18.25). 1,901,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,445. The company has a market cap of £70.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,677.40 ($21.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.