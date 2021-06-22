GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

