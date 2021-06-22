GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

The Southern stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

