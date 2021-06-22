GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $386.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $295.40 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.