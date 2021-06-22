GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $344.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $237.35 and a 12-month high of $346.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.