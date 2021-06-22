GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.