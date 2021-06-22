GokuMarket Credit Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $383,306.55 and approximately $145.86 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00363165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 161.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

