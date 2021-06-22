Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 243,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

