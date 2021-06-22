Golem (GLM) Trading 34.4% Lower This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $191.47 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

