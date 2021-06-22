Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 932.78 ($12.19).

GFTU traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,179 ($15.40). 339,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,446. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,158.12.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $249,040,764.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

