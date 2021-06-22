Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises 0.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in DISH Network by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. 11,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,595. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

