Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 6,406 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,050. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

