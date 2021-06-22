Grumpy Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00641388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.10 or 0.07075806 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

