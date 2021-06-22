Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,979 shares.The stock last traded at $106.48 and had previously closed at $109.89.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
