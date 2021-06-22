Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,979 shares.The stock last traded at $106.48 and had previously closed at $109.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

