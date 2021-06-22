Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £416.80 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.78. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Jon Harris acquired 30,000 shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.