H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:FUL opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

