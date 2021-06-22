Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLMAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

