Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSNF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

