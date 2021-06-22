Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSNF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.