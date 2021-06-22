Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.56.

HASI stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 139,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 476,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,374 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

