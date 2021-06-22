Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

HROW stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.91. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 106,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $8,483,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

