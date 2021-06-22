Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $967.65 million, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

