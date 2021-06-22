Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.40.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

