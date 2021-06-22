Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Herman Miller by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Herman Miller by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.40 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

