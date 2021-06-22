Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

