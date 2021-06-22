Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 3.6%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 685,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 707,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.57. The company has a market cap of £7.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

