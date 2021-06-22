Hayden Brown Sells 4,083 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. 4,721,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,111. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upwork by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

