HC Wainwright Raises Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target to $7.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.93% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
