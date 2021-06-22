Head-To-Head Analysis: Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) versus PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.01 million 8.32 -$23.99 million ($1.35) -2.07 PLx Pharma $30,000.00 9,227.36 -$15.21 million ($1.41) -8.60

PLx Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newron Pharmaceuticals. PLx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newron Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

PLx Pharma has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.01%. Given PLx Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLx Pharma is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PLx Pharma N/A N/A -38.84%

Risk and Volatility

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.09, suggesting that its stock price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its product pipeline comprises Evenamide, a first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment. Its product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard drug delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. PLx Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

