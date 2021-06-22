Head to Head Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bumble alerts:

This table compares Bumble and The Trade Desk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A The Trade Desk $836.03 million 34.86 $242.32 million $4.57 13.40

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and The Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A The Trade Desk 26.91% 25.57% 10.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bumble and The Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 The Trade Desk 0 6 13 0 2.68

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. The Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $75.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.90%. Given The Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Trade Desk is more favorable than Bumble.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Trade Desk beats Bumble on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.