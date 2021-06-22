HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.08.

NASDAQ:HHR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,461. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

