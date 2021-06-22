Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 574,478 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1,432.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

