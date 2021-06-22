Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,494 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of CIT Group worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

