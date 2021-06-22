Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 296.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



