Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

AGCUU stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

