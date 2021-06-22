Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 14,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.95, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

