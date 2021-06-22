Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 983,018 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 983,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

