Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

