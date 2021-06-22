Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.24

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 11938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

