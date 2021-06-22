Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

VOE stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

