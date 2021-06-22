Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $284.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.50 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.