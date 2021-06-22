HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,819 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $507.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.17.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

