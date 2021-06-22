HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $4,511,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

