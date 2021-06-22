HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GOLF opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.