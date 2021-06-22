HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,723 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

