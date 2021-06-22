HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRST opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

