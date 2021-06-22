Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hill-Rom worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,972. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

