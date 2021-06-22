Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.43 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $564.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.99. 17,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,324. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $277,252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

