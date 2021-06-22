Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.49. 2,104,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

