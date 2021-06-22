Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HKXCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. 45,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.23. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.